There's an option to upload your favourite views around Bridlington. Photo: Tony Johnson

Residents are being urged to air their views in a new Bridlington Identity and Context Document and Conservation Area Appraisal Consultation, run by East Riding of Yorkshire Council (ERYC).

The questionnaire is looking to discover the aspects of the town that make Bridlington special, and is asking residents to highlight their special places.

People can choose a variety of options in the survey including: Historic buildings; variety of shops; green space; leisure facilities; street layout; quality of housing; bars and restaurants; and beaches.

There’s also an option to showcase other aspects of Bridlington and upload your favourite views around town.

As part of the research, there’s also the chance to pinpoint your treasured buildings and streets on the Bridlington Interactive Heat Map.

A ERYC spokesperson said: “We are looking to create a new identity and context document for Bridlington as well as updating the three existing Conservation Area Appraisals; Old Town, Quay and Hilderthorpe.

"Help us by letting us know what your favourite buildings, streets and views are in the town by using the heat map and answering the survey questions.”

Visit eastridingplanning.commonplace.is to fill in the survey (deadline Sunday, November 2) which takes just a couple of minutes.

The information gathered from the research will help influence future planning documents.