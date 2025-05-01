Housekeeper celebrates 30 years long service at local care home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A housekeeper at Mallard Court in Bridlington has received a prestigious 30 Year Long Service Award in celebration of working at Barchester Healthcare for three decades.

Wendy Farrer, who proudly works as a housekeeper in the home, started at Barchester in April 1995, starting in the laundry and working as a care assistant and has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years.

Incredibly over the course of three decades. Wendy has never been off sick and is truly dedicated to the home and its residents.

Adele Keenan, Employee Services Director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Wendy has achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”

Wendy (right) celebrating her long service award

Ange Dooley-Widd, General Manager of Mallard Court said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating thirty years of loyal service with Wendy. She has demonstrated her dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year. I speak for all of us here at Mallard Court when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Wendy!”