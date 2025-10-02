How Full Fibre is supporting cancer patients in rural Yorkshire

In the peaceful village of Yapham, just outside York, a small countryside property is quietly changing lives. Donated by Hazel Arnold and husband Phil, in memory of her brother Chris, Old Tithe Cottage is being used as a respite retreat by York Against Cancer, a local charity supporting people across York, North and East Yorkshire affected by cancer.

Since opening its doors, the property has welcomed around 50 patients and their loved ones - offering a much-needed break from the intensity of treatment and the emotional toll of illness.

For Hazel and Phil, the connection to York Against Cancer is deeply personal.

“We found the charity because my brother died in York Hospital,” Hazel explains. “Both my parents had been treated there too, so we felt we owed it to York.”

Hazel Arnold with Charlotte Wainwright from York Against Cancer

Their vision was simple but powerful: to create a space where people could rest, reflect, and prepare themselves for the journey ahead.

“When patients stay, they get out of the experience what we had hoped Chris would have - the chance to relax, adjust to what’s going on at home, but not be at home.”

The guest book at the property tells its own story. Page after page is filled with heartfelt messages from guests who found peace, comfort, and strength during their stay.

One wrote: “I was able to relax and gather myself together, ready for the onslaught of going back to reality.”

The cottage donated to York Against Cancer

But creating a safe space like Old Tithe Cottage, in a rural location, comes with challenges - especially when it comes to staying connected. And that’s where Openreach stepped in.

“When we first got involved with Openreach, we didn’t really know what to expect,” Hazel recalls. “We certainly weren’t expecting a phone call saying, ‘Yes, absolutely - what do you want? We’re on board with you.’”

Openreach’s engineers were able to bring Full Fibre broadband to the property, despite its remote location.

Openreach’s engineers are skilled at reaching even the most remote communities - including more than 1.7 million homes across Yorkshire and the Humber.

And it’s part of a much bigger story, with their Full Fibre network now available to over 20 million homes and businesses across the UK.

Their hard work means guests can stay in touch with loved ones, access entertainment, access healthcare including making appointments, and feel less isolated during their stay.

All of which contributes to the relaxed environment Hazel and Phil hoped for.

Charlotte Wainwright, from York Against Cancer, added: “It’s really wonderful that Openreach have been able to support the property by providing Full Fibre to such a rural area. In doing so, they’re helping to support a local charity and local people across the region.”

The Full Fibre connection at Old Tithe Cottage is more than just a broadband connection. It’s a lifeline - helping people affected by cancer find moments of calm, clarity, and connection when they need it most.