Impressive mix of vintage vehicles on show along Sewerby Cliffs

By Ewan Cameron
Published 9th Jun 2025, 08:31 BST
The run featured an impressive mix of classic cars, trucks, and historic buses. Photo courtesy of Ewan CameronThe run featured an impressive mix of classic cars, trucks, and historic buses. Photo courtesy of Ewan Cameron
The run featured an impressive mix of classic cars, trucks, and historic buses. Photo courtesy of Ewan Cameron
It was wheels, whistles and weather when Bridlington welcomed the East Coast Run on Sunday, March 8.

The event is a much-loved vintage vehicle rally that brought a spectacular colourful convoy to the coast.

Setting off from Hull and finishing at Sewerby Field, the run featured an impressive mix of classic cars, trucks, and historic buses, each one lovingly preserved and proudly displayed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

From polished pre-war saloons to some modern classics, the event was a rolling showcase of motoring heritage.

Spectators gathered at the clifftop finish to admire the vehicles. Photo courtesy of Ewan CameronSpectators gathered at the clifftop finish to admire the vehicles. Photo courtesy of Ewan Cameron
Spectators gathered at the clifftop finish to admire the vehicles. Photo courtesy of Ewan Cameron

Spectators gathered at the clifftop finish to admire the vehicles, chat with owners, until a mid-afternoon downpour sent umbrellas popping and bonnets being quickly closed.

However, spirits stayed high, and the rain only added to the charm.

A spokesperson said: “Whether you're a die-hard petrolhead or just enjoy a touch of nostalgia with your sea breeze, the East Coast Run delivered another memorable day out in classic style.”

Related topics:BridlingtonSpectatorsHull
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice