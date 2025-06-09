Impressive mix of vintage vehicles on show along Sewerby Cliffs
The event is a much-loved vintage vehicle rally that brought a spectacular colourful convoy to the coast.
Setting off from Hull and finishing at Sewerby Field, the run featured an impressive mix of classic cars, trucks, and historic buses, each one lovingly preserved and proudly displayed.
From polished pre-war saloons to some modern classics, the event was a rolling showcase of motoring heritage.
Spectators gathered at the clifftop finish to admire the vehicles, chat with owners, until a mid-afternoon downpour sent umbrellas popping and bonnets being quickly closed.
However, spirits stayed high, and the rain only added to the charm.
A spokesperson said: “Whether you're a die-hard petrolhead or just enjoy a touch of nostalgia with your sea breeze, the East Coast Run delivered another memorable day out in classic style.”