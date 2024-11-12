Local contractor builds community spirit with Scarborough volunteer programme

A team of volunteers from Caddick has downed tools to clean the streets with Keep Scarborough Tidy as part of the business’ Communities Week volunteer programme.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project has seen a team of volunteers from Caddick Construction Group take time out of their day jobs to pick litter with Keep Scarborough Tidy, which works with local schools and organisations to highlight the blight of litter and encourage others to help the clean-up.

The volunteer initiative formed part of Caddick’s annual Communities Week programme, which launched last year as part of its wider Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy, Places for Life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Building on the business’ continued efforts to support the communities local to its projects, the second Communities Week saw staff donate over 400 hours to good causes across Yorkshire, the North East, North West and Midlands.

Employees at Caddick Construction Group took time out of their day jobs to pick litter with Keep Scarborough Tidy

Volunteers chose the Scarborough initiative as part of Caddick’s work with Schnieder Electric to build its new manufacturing facility, which will create more than 200 jobs for the local area.

Steve Ford, Regional Managing Director for Caddick Construction Yorkshire and North East, commented: “Contributing to the community is hugely important to the team at Caddick. It is widely ingrained in every aspect of the work we do, from our use of sustainable materials to prioritising a local supply chain and making donations to local good causes.

“During our Communities Week, we have had the opportunity to take these initiatives one step further. By downing tools we have put our community first, and given our time to make a meaningful difference. I’m proud of what the team has achieved with Keep Scarborough Tidy, and we hope the work is well received by the local residents.”