Local hospital charity launches new website
The brand-new website is an exciting development for the charity and went live on Thursday 19 September. It can be viewed by visiting www.yshospitalscharity.org.
The new website was made possible thanks to a charity development grant received from NHS Charities Together.
The new website aims to make it easier for users to find the information they need. Visitors can sign up to join the lottery, receive the email newsletter or simply find out how they can help fundraise or volunteer at events for York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity. There is also a section dedicated to how to get in touch with members of the team. Visitors can also use the site to donate directly to the charity and are able to choose which hospital they would like their donation to benefit.
As well as browsing the latest charity news, there is also the opportunity to read about the fantastic projects that supporters have enabled the charity to fund. This includes stories about how the charity supports hospital refurbishments, new equipment, improvements to patient care and experience, research and staff wellbeing initiatives and training.
Emma Sargent, Community Fundraiser, explained that to celebrate the launch the charity would be hosting a competition.
“Visitors to the new website have a chance of winning a Betty’s hamper over the next week. They just need to visit the site and fill in their details to enter. The new website is fantastic tool for supporters of our charity. It’s a one stop shop for a range of information and we look forward to hearing from the wonderful community who support us.”
