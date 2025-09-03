Local opticians provides Market Weighton Town FC’s girls team with £600 sponsorship
Specsavers on Market Place, which is locally owned and run, has donated £600 for a two-year sponsorship, as part of its ongoing commitment to community-focused initiatives.
Its contribution will be put towards providing the team with jackets to prepare for winter, keeping them warm and comfortable both on and off the pitch.
Richard Humble, chairman of Market Weighton Town FC, said: "We are delighted to have the support of Specsavers Pocklington for the next two seasons. Their contribution has been significant in helping us supply the team with the right kit to enable them to perform at their best during the colder months.
"The girls are proud to represent a local business and can’t wait to start the new season. Like many grassroots football clubs, we’d struggle to continue our work without such generous funding, as the more support we receive, the more we can enrich our players’ lives through access to sport. So, we’re incredibly grateful for the store’s support and hope to build a long-term relationship with Specsavers."
Amy Sheldon, director at Specsavers Pocklington, adds: "When we found out that Market Weighton FC’s girls’ team were looking for sponsorship support for the season, we were delighted to get involved and contribute to the development of local sports talent.
"Serving the community is what we do at our store, and opportunities like this allow us to do just that. We hope to support residents in similar ways in the future. We wish them all the best and hope they love their new jackets – and we’ll be cheering them on throughout season!"