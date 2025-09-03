Local opticians provides Market Weighton Town FC’s girls team with £600 sponsorship

The girls' team at Market Weighton Town FC are celebrating after a local opticians stepped in to sponsor their kit for the upcoming season.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Specsavers on Market Place, which is locally owned and run, has donated £600 for a two-year sponsorship, as part of its ongoing commitment to community-focused initiatives.

Its contribution will be put towards providing the team with jackets to prepare for winter, keeping them warm and comfortable both on and off the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Humble, chairman of Market Weighton Town FC, said: "We are delighted to have the support of Specsavers Pocklington for the next two seasons. Their contribution has been significant in helping us supply the team with the right kit to enable them to perform at their best during the colder months.

Specsavers Pocklington Directors, Amy and Sejal, celebrating the sponsorship with Market Weighton Town FC

"The girls are proud to represent a local business and can’t wait to start the new season. Like many grassroots football clubs, we’d struggle to continue our work without such generous funding, as the more support we receive, the more we can enrich our players’ lives through access to sport. So, we’re incredibly grateful for the store’s support and hope to build a long-term relationship with Specsavers."

Amy Sheldon, director at Specsavers Pocklington, adds: "When we found out that Market Weighton FC’s girls’ team were looking for sponsorship support for the season, we were delighted to get involved and contribute to the development of local sports talent.

"Serving the community is what we do at our store, and opportunities like this allow us to do just that. We hope to support residents in similar ways in the future. We wish them all the best and hope they love their new jackets – and we’ll be cheering them on throughout season!"