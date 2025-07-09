Lovell marked the official opening of its latest development, Oakwood Gardens in Burniston, with a community-focused ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by local councillors and pupils from Lindhead School.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event brought the community together to celebrate the arrival of new homes in the village. A highlight of the occasion was the creative contribution from pupils at Lindhead School, who designed and crafted their own fossils.

These prehistoric creations are now proudly displayed in the show home garden, paying tribute to Burniston’s Jurassic heritage and celebrating the village’s rich geological history. To mark the occasion, a commemorative bench, complete with a small engraved dinosaur, has also been installed within the development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors from Burniston Parish Council joined the Lovell team alongside the pupils to officially open the site. Cllr Richard Parsons, Chairman of the Burniston Parish Council said:

Lovell celebrates ribbon cutting at Oakwood Gardens in Burniston with local pupils and councillors.

“Today, Councillors from Burniston Parish Council are attending the opening of the building project of 46 new homes on Limestone Road, Burniston. Burniston Parish Council looks forward to meeting and welcoming all the new residents to our community.”

Oakwood Gardens offers a collection of high-quality, energy-efficient two, three, and four-bedroom homes designed for modern family living in a beautiful rural setting. A number of homes are available through the First Homes Scheme, a government-backed initiative that helps local first-time buyers get on the property ladder by offering homes at a discounted price.

Jasmine Hindley, Regional Sales Director, at Lovell said:"We’re delighted to officially open Oakwood Gardens and to have had the support of Lindhead School and our local councillors. This development is not only about providing quality new homes, but about building a community from the ground up, and today’s celebration reflects that perfectly."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oakwood Gardens is now open to prospective buyers, with the show home available for viewing. To find out more about the development, visit https://newhomes.lovell.co.uk/developments/oakwood-gardens-burniston/.