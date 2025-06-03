Midlife women gather in Scarborough to celebrate body confidence and challenge swimwear stereotypes

On Friday 20th June, the day before the summer solstice, the North Bay beach in Scarborough will be the setting for the launch of a powerful visual campaign celebrating body confidence and self-acceptance in midlife. Women aged 40 and over will come together for a striking beach photoshoot and community event under the empowering banner, AWWA – Accepting Who We Are.

The event is co-hosted by Yorkshire Coast Businesswoman, Tina Boden, founder of the Making Midlife Matter Collective and advocate for micro and independent businesses and Rachel Peru, model and body confidence activist. Their goal is to shine a spotlight on the ongoing underrepresentation of women in midlife and beyond in fashion and swimwear marketing — and to rewrite the narrative.

“AWWA (sounds like power) – is about celebrating the beauty of all bodies and saying unapologetically: “This is who I am, and I am enough”, says Tina Boden. It’s about visibility, confidence, and creating space for women to be seen and heard.

In a recent body confidence survey conducted by Rachel with over 200 women aged 40+, 72% said they did not feel represented on the high street. When asked to rate their body confidence on a scale of 1 to 10 , 68% scored themselves 5 or below. Alarmingly, 24% reported that low body confidence significantly affected their daily lives, and 5% said it had such a huge impact that it prevented them from taking part in everyday activities like going to the beach, swimming, or exercising in public.

Rachel Peru, left, and Tina Boden invite women over 40 to join them for the launch of their new campaign AWWA

“These numbers are heartbreaking, but they also fuel our determination,” says Rachel Peru. This event is about reclaiming joy, confidence and community — reminding women that we are not invisible, and we don’t need permission to take up space.”

The event is intentionally simple and welcoming:

Arrival at 11am

Photoshoot from 11.30am to 12pm

Bring-your-own picnic

Afternoon of connection, conversation, and community-building for those who want to enjoy the afternoon on the beach.

Participants are invited to wear swimwear or clothing that makes them feel confident and comfortable. The event is free and open to all women aged 40 and over.

AWWA – Accepting Who We Are marks the start of a wider campaign to challenge ageism, promote self-acceptance, and support women in living boldly and confidently — at every age, in every body.