Midlife women gather in Scarborough to celebrate body confidence and challenge swimwear stereotypes
The event is co-hosted by Yorkshire Coast Businesswoman, Tina Boden, founder of the Making Midlife Matter Collective and advocate for micro and independent businesses and Rachel Peru, model and body confidence activist. Their goal is to shine a spotlight on the ongoing underrepresentation of women in midlife and beyond in fashion and swimwear marketing — and to rewrite the narrative.
“AWWA (sounds like power) – is about celebrating the beauty of all bodies and saying unapologetically: “This is who I am, and I am enough”, says Tina Boden. It’s about visibility, confidence, and creating space for women to be seen and heard.
In a recent body confidence survey conducted by Rachel with over 200 women aged 40+, 72% said they did not feel represented on the high street. When asked to rate their body confidence on a scale of 1 to 10 , 68% scored themselves 5 or below. Alarmingly, 24% reported that low body confidence significantly affected their daily lives, and 5% said it had such a huge impact that it prevented them from taking part in everyday activities like going to the beach, swimming, or exercising in public.
“These numbers are heartbreaking, but they also fuel our determination,” says Rachel Peru. This event is about reclaiming joy, confidence and community — reminding women that we are not invisible, and we don’t need permission to take up space.”
The event is intentionally simple and welcoming:
- Arrival at 11am
- Photoshoot from 11.30am to 12pm
- Bring-your-own picnic
- Afternoon of connection, conversation, and community-building for those who want to enjoy the afternoon on the beach.
Participants are invited to wear swimwear or clothing that makes them feel confident and comfortable. The event is free and open to all women aged 40 and over.
AWWA – Accepting Who We Are marks the start of a wider campaign to challenge ageism, promote self-acceptance, and support women in living boldly and confidently — at every age, in every body.