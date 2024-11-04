New business makes Malton home

A new personal coaching business, Honestly Speaking, has launched in Malton.

Audrie Woodhouse, founder of Honestly Speaking Ltd, has established her business in the Wesley Centre’s North Wing offices, which are in its Saville Street building in Malton.

Honestly Speaking offers personal coaching and speaking with confidence coaching.

A significant landmark for Malton and Ryedale, the Wesley Centre has been undergoing a transformative capital project to create a vibrant new community and events space.

The three floors of retail and office space in its North Wing provide an additional revenue stream to help ensure the sustainability of the iconic building.

Paul Emberley, Wesley Centre Development Lead, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Audrie to the Wesley Centre. The building is at the heart of our market town. It’s part of our future strategy that it provides a home to local start-ups, as well as providing much-needed meeting and events spaces for the wider community.”

The Wesley Centre, recognised as a key cultural and community hub, has been a focal point of Malton for over two centuries.

Whilst the remaining works continue, It is progressively opening its doors for a wide variety of community activities and cultural events. The final phase of its restoration and transformation is expected to be complete later next year.

Audrie said of her business: “I have over 30 years’ experience in the performing arts. Honestly Speaking draws from my expertise in voice work, communication, and performance skills combined with respected coaching methods. Years of study and research have led me to create a unique combination of a speaking consultancy with personal development coaching. It is great my business in part will contribute to the Arts in Malton by being based at the centre; the Arts have always been part of my passion.”

She added: “My new office space in Malton is an exciting chapter for Honestly Speaking and shows that private and not-for-profit organisations can align for mutual benefit.”

Paul added: “Diverse income streams will support the centre’s on-going renovation into a community hub and 600-seat venue. Combined with income from our new community café, which is expected to open in the coming months, and ticket sales from classical music performances, and community hire, the Wesley Centre truly aims to be at the vibrant heart of the community.”

About Audrie Woodhouse

After a career in the arts, Audrie gained a degree in acting, a master’s in writing, directing and performance, qualified as a neuro linguistic practitioner and became a certified coach with the International Coaching Federation. www.audriewoodhouse.com