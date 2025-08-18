Age UK North Yorkshire Coast and Moors said it is delighted to announce the opening of its brand new bookshop.

The shop, called Chapter One @Age UK North Yorkshire Coast and Moors, is located in the charity’s main office at 39 Aberdeen Walk.

The shop is open Monday to Friday, 9am to 4pm, offering a wide range of quality donated books and a selection of new goods.

Every purchase made helps raise vital funds to support local people aged 50 and over across Scarborough, Filey, Whitby and Ryedale.

Some of the books for sale at Chapter One. Photo: Age UK/Julie Griffiths

To make the shop a success Age UK NYCM is appealing for volunteers, not only for Chapter One, but it's other shops at Eastfield, Falsgrave, Filey and Ramshill.

Volunteers play an integral role in keeping shops thriving and it's a great way to give back, meet new people and build new skills.

The charity is also asking the community to donate good quality books that they can sell.

Julie Griffiths, head of retail, said: “We are thrilled to open Chapter One @ Age UK North Yorkshire Coast and Moors.

“Our shops are a lifeline for funding the support we provide for older people in our community, and we couldn't do it without the generosity of local people. Every item donated and every hour volunteered makes a real difference.”

Anyone interested in volunteering or donations can pop into the new shop on Aberdeen Walk, contact Age UK NYCM on 01723 379058, or go into any of the other four shops.