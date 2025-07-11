One Big Walk
Scarborough and District Mencap is proud to be taking part, and we are pleased to confirm that we have an agreement with the Royal Mencap Society allowing all money raised locally to go directly towards Our Big Build Project – a new, purpose-built centre for our service users.
We are reaching out to ask if community groups, local businesses, schools and colleges would consider organising a sponsored walk dedicated to Scarborough and District Mencap. It’s a fantastic way to get people involved in supporting a local cause, while also encouraging healthy activity and community spirit.
We would be extremely grateful if you could share this information with the wider school community.
If you have any questions or would like further information, please don’t hesitate to get in touch. Tel: 01723 374819
Email: [email protected]
Thank you very much for your support.