One Big Walk

Our Service User Forum at Scarborough and District Mencap are helping to organise community sponsored walks to raise funds. This September, the Royal Mencap Society is encouraging community groups, nurseries, schools, and colleges across the country to take part in a sponsored walk to raise vital funds to support people with learning disabilities.

Scarborough and District Mencap is proud to be taking part, and we are pleased to confirm that we have an agreement with the Royal Mencap Society allowing all money raised locally to go directly towards Our Big Build Project – a new, purpose-built centre for our service users.

We are reaching out to ask if community groups, local businesses, schools and colleges would consider organising a sponsored walk dedicated to Scarborough and District Mencap. It’s a fantastic way to get people involved in supporting a local cause, while also encouraging healthy activity and community spirit.

We would be extremely grateful if you could share this information with the wider school community.

Some members of our Service User Forum

If you have any questions or would like further information, please don’t hesitate to get in touch. Tel: 01723 374819

Email: [email protected]

Thank you very much for your support.

