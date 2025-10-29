Opticians provide community with hundreds of hi-vis vests ahead of bonfire night

With hundreds of vests available for nursery and primary school children, parents can pop in store to pick one up - and find out more about staying safe on firework night.

An opticians in Malton is providing the community with hi-vis vests to help keep children safe as days get darker and ensure they are visible at local events like bonfire night and firework displays.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Specsavers Malton, which is locally owned and run, has hundreds of vests available for children aged three to ten, helping nursery and primary school children stay visible at upcoming festive events – and on their journeys to and from school or after-school activities - as evenings grow darker.

In the lead-up to 5th November, the optical team has set up a dedicated stand in the store on Castlegate to provide parents with information on the importance of firework safety - from staying well away from bonfires to protect their eyes, wearing ear protection, handling sparklers safely, and always following adult supervision. Children visiting the store will receive a goody bag containing an essential hi-vis vest and a selection of other surprises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By providing these bright vests, Specsavers Malton aims to help keep the public safe and ensure they can be seen by drivers during darker commutes – particularly with Road Safety Week (16–22 November) taking place next month.

Rachel Patience, assistant manager at Specsavers Malton, says: ‘At Specsavers, visibility matters – it’s what we do. We’re always looking to support the community and believe that providing children in Malton with access to hi-vis jackets and lifesaving advice would be an excellent way to ensure they can enjoy all the festivities safely.

‘Outdoor safety is essential, especially as evenings become darker; the vests enable children to take part in activities while staying safe. We hope they offer parents and carers peace of mind, and we look forward to speaking with them about the importance of remaining visible. We trust the vests will continue to serve the children well, keeping them safe and visible as they travel to and from their activities this winter and beyond.’

For more details on eye tests, and the full range of eye health and hearing care services, including OCT scans available at Specsavers Malton, head to: https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/malton or call on: 01653 692 784