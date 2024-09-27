Opticians provided drop-in sessions at Croft Community for National Eye Health Week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This National Eye Health Week (23– 29 September), the team at Specsavers Malton took their services directly to the residents of Croft Community, an assisted living community.

The drop-in session provided residents with an opportunity to freshen up their glasses by cleaning, ensuring proper fit and comfort, providing tips on how to maintain their glasses and addressing any questions about their vision.

It allowed for a familiar environment for residents to discuss any eye concerns, which meant that the team guided them on the next steps, offering advice on the type of appointment they needed and how to arrange them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rachel Patience, assistant manager at Specsavers Malton, comments: “National Eye Health Week is all about raising awareness around the importance of eye health care, and we understand for people with disabilities it can be difficult to access.

Jenny and Rachel provided the Croft Community with a maintenance drop in session for NEHW

“That’s why we decided to provide the residents at Croft Community with a drop-in maintenance session. It allowed us to provide them with instant access to any repairs, and a space they feel confident to discuss any concerns, ensuring they get the help they need.

“We did have a few residents discuss changes in their sight and other issues, which highlights just how important these visits are for vulnerable members of our community. So, we’re excited to continue offering this type of service and look forward to visiting Croft Community in the future.”

Mark Patience, site manager at Croft Community, comments: "It was wonderful to welcome the Specsavers Malton team to the community this week. Several of our residents attended the glasses MOT session and were delighted to meet Jenny and Rachel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Being able to bring services directly to the community provided them with a relaxed environment where they could explain any issues without the added stress or sensory stimulation that can come with visiting a busy store – which makes a significant difference in ensuring their needs are fully addressed.

“One of our residents commented, 'My glasses feel great now, and I didn’t even need to go to the shop’. We’re grateful to the team for dropping by and look forward to welcoming them again – Thank you from everyone at Croft Community!”

For more details on eye tests, and the full range of eye health and hearing care services, including OCT scans available at Specsavers Malton, head to: https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/malton or call on: 01653 692784