Opticians set to sponsor Pocklington’s annual firework display

An opticians is excited to announce its sponsorship of Pocklington Council’s annual firework display and bonfire.

Specsavers Pocklington, which is locally owned and run, is proud to sponsor the eagerly anticipated event, which will take place on Wednesday 5th November at Queen Elizabeth II Playing Field, with proceeds supporting the Mayor’s Charity, Dementia Forward, this year.

The team’s generous donation has enabled post-event entertainment, including fire juggling by Dangerous Steve, scheduled from 5:15pm to 6:10pm.

Cllr Roly Cronshaw of Pocklington Town Council says: ‘We truly appreciate Specsavers Pocklington for their generous donation and for supporting us in organising a community event that everyone looks forward to attending each year.

‘We hope everyone has a wonderful time and enjoys Dangerous Steve’s amazing act. We look forward to welcoming residents and raising essential funds for the Mayor’s Charity, Dementia Forward.’

Amy Sheldon, director at Specsavers Pocklington, says: ‘We’re delighted to be part of one of Pocklington’s most anticipated community events and are confident the night will be fantastic. It will also help provide Dementia Forward with much-needed donations to support their ongoing work throughout the community.

‘The event is set to feature a wide range of food, drinks, and entertainment, and we look forward to seeing familiar faces on the night.’

If you’d like to find out more about the event and where to get tickets, visit www.pocklington.gov.uk/news/pocklingtons-fireworks-display-wednesday-5th-november-2025

For more details on the full range of eye health and hearing care services available at Specsavers Pocklington, including OCT scans, head to www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/pocklington or call on 01759 305 234