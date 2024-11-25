Pickering attraction launches Christmas experience

The team at a Pickering farm shop and café has announced plans for a special Christmas experience.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On four weekend dates in December, Cedarbarn Farm Shop and Café will host a Christmas experience comprising a visit to Santa, a ride on the Santa Express miniature railway plus Christmas crafting in the barn.

The event has been organised by Cedarbarn’s assistant general manager Lauren Turnbull: “Christmas is a magical time of year for all ages and we’re excited to launch a Santa experience for all the family. The children have the excitement of meeting Santa and receiving a gift whilst the adults can get involved in the Christmas crafting and enjoy a train ride on the Santa Express.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Santa Experience takes place on 14th, 15th, 21st and 22nd December. Tickets cost £16.50 for a children’s ticket and £3 for additional Santa Express tickets for adults. Children must be accompanied on the miniature railway. Tickets are available online at https://bit.ly/CBChristmasTicket.

Lauren Turnbull is looking forward to welcoming families to Cedarbarn this Christmas

Cedarbarn Farm Shop and Café is a thriving farm shop and café that sources a large percentage of its produce from its own and a neighbouring farm supplemented with local suppliers. The 600m miniature railway track was introduced in 2016 and is popular with adults and children alike.