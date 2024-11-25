Pickering attraction launches Christmas experience

By Tracey Baty
Contributor
Published 25th Nov 2024, 19:02 BST
Updated 26th Nov 2024, 10:04 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The team at a Pickering farm shop and café has announced plans for a special Christmas experience.

On four weekend dates in December, Cedarbarn Farm Shop and Café will host a Christmas experience comprising a visit to Santa, a ride on the Santa Express miniature railway plus Christmas crafting in the barn.

The event has been organised by Cedarbarn’s assistant general manager Lauren Turnbull: “Christmas is a magical time of year for all ages and we’re excited to launch a Santa experience for all the family. The children have the excitement of meeting Santa and receiving a gift whilst the adults can get involved in the Christmas crafting and enjoy a train ride on the Santa Express.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Santa Experience takes place on 14th, 15th, 21st and 22nd December. Tickets cost £16.50 for a children’s ticket and £3 for additional Santa Express tickets for adults. Children must be accompanied on the miniature railway. Tickets are available online at https://bit.ly/CBChristmasTicket.

Lauren Turnbull is looking forward to welcoming families to Cedarbarn this ChristmasLauren Turnbull is looking forward to welcoming families to Cedarbarn this Christmas
Lauren Turnbull is looking forward to welcoming families to Cedarbarn this Christmas

Cedarbarn Farm Shop and Café is a thriving farm shop and café that sources a large percentage of its produce from its own and a neighbouring farm supplemented with local suppliers. The 600m miniature railway track was introduced in 2016 and is popular with adults and children alike.

Related topics:PickeringTicketsCafe
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice