Pickering attraction launches Christmas experience
On four weekend dates in December, Cedarbarn Farm Shop and Café will host a Christmas experience comprising a visit to Santa, a ride on the Santa Express miniature railway plus Christmas crafting in the barn.
The event has been organised by Cedarbarn’s assistant general manager Lauren Turnbull: “Christmas is a magical time of year for all ages and we’re excited to launch a Santa experience for all the family. The children have the excitement of meeting Santa and receiving a gift whilst the adults can get involved in the Christmas crafting and enjoy a train ride on the Santa Express.”
The Santa Experience takes place on 14th, 15th, 21st and 22nd December. Tickets cost £16.50 for a children’s ticket and £3 for additional Santa Express tickets for adults. Children must be accompanied on the miniature railway. Tickets are available online at https://bit.ly/CBChristmasTicket.
Cedarbarn Farm Shop and Café is a thriving farm shop and café that sources a large percentage of its produce from its own and a neighbouring farm supplemented with local suppliers. The 600m miniature railway track was introduced in 2016 and is popular with adults and children alike.