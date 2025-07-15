Pop-up Pilates at Pickering Farm Shop and Café raised £350
Wendy Harding, who teaches Pilates in Pickering and Thornton Le Dale, held the event at Cedarbarn Farm Shop on Thornton Road on July 13.
“The weather was very kind to us and we had an enjoyable session for a very deserving cause,” said Mrs Harding.
Karl Avison, co-owner of Cedarbarn, said: “Prostate Cancer UK is a charity that is close to the hearts of a number of our team. We are indebted to Wendy for putting on yet another fundraising event and are delighted by the amount raised from donations and the raffle.”
Last year, Mrs Harding hosted two Pop-up Pilates events as part of Mr Avison’s fundraising for the Ride of Their Lives challenge, where he raised over £40,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.
Cedarbarn is located on Thornton Road and is home to a Café, Farm Shop, Butchery, Miniature Railway and Dog Walking Field.