Across Yorkshire and The Humber, the average rent was £829 – rising 4% from the year before. Photo Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Rent in the East Riding of Yorkshire rose 5% over the past year, new figures show.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pro-growth campaign group Britain Remade said millions of young people will be paying “ever-rising” rents and “locked out” of buying homes until enough new houses are delivered.

Provisional figures from the Office for National Statistics show the average private rent in East Yorkshire reached £692 per month in the year to September – up 5% from £662 a year prior.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was also up 25% from an estimated £552 per month five years ago.

Valuation Office Agency rent officers collect prices from a variety of sources, including landlords and letting agents, with the aim to collect data on approximately 10% of the market.

Across Yorkshire and The Humber, the average rent was £829 – rising 4% from the year before.

York had the highest rental cost in the region at £1,130 per month, while the lowest was in North East Lincolnshire at £605.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The figures also show the different costs for various homes in the East Riding, from £481 for a one-bed property to £1,119 for a home with four or more bedrooms in September.

Sam Richards, chief executive of Britain Remade, said: "It is increasingly looking like the Government will miss its target to build 1.5 million homes by the end of this Parliament.

“Until we build the homes we need, millions of young people will be locked out of home ownership and stuck paying ever-rising rents.”

Nathan Emerson, chief executive of Propertymark, said: “We are about to witness some of the biggest evolutions in over thirty years within the rental sector, with the Renters' Rights Bill across England and the Housing (Scotland) Bill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Both will make fundamental changes to how landlords operate and are aimed at strengthening consumer rights concerning standards.

“Across the forthcoming decade, it is essential that all eyes are turned to encouraging long-term investment in the rental sector to keep up with increased demand and population growth.”