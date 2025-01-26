Residents at local care home receive visit from alpacas
Residents at Rivermead were pleasantly surprised to see their new furry friends roaming around their garden and inside their lounge as Butterwick Alpaca Retreat paid a visit.
General Manager Sarah Jackson said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their unusual visitors today. We knew that having the farm here would be a bit of fun for all our residents, especially as some find it difficult to go on many outings in our minibus. We are always looking for new activities for the residents and today we have seen the seen the enjoyment and the therapeutic influence animals can have on people.”
Resident Margaret, was very excited by the Butterwick’s animals: “As a child I used to love all the animals on the nearby farm. Today was very enjoyable and it was wonderful that the animals were free to roam amongst us.”
Rivermead care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Rivermead provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 71 residents from respite care to long term stays.