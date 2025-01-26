Residents at local care home receive visit from alpacas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rivermead care home, in Norton, was full of animal mischief on January 16 when a group of alpacas and baby guinea pigs came to visit the home.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents at Rivermead were pleasantly surprised to see their new furry friends roaming around their garden and inside their lounge as Butterwick Alpaca Retreat paid a visit.

General Manager Sarah Jackson said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their unusual visitors today. We knew that having the farm here would be a bit of fun for all our residents, especially as some find it difficult to go on many outings in our minibus. We are always looking for new activities for the residents and today we have seen the seen the enjoyment and the therapeutic influence animals can have on people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Resident Margaret, was very excited by the Butterwick’s animals: “As a child I used to love all the animals on the nearby farm. Today was very enjoyable and it was wonderful that the animals were free to roam amongst us.”

Residents at Rivermead enjoyed meeting the alpacas

Rivermead care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Rivermead provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 71 residents from respite care to long term stays.