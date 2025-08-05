The match takes place on on Saturday, September 14.

Bridlington RNLI is hoping to net some vital funding when its football team play a charity match at Queensgate in September.

The encounter, which will take place on on Saturday, September 14 at 12.30pm (gates open at 11am), will see Bridlington Country Style Foods play RNLI Bridlington.

All money raised during the event at Bridlington Town AFC’s ground will be donated to the running of the lifeboat station.

There will also be a raffle with some amazing prizes up for grabs, while the club house will be open for food and drinks.

The cost to enter will be £2 for adults (children go free but donations would be appreciated).

A spokesperson said: “The football season has started; the Lionesses won the Euros, and Match of the Day will soon be back on the telly.

"However, none of these are as important than the Country Style Foods (CSF) ‘Charity Football Match’ on Saturday, September 14.

"The event will see the Bridlington CSF take on RNLI Bridlington at the Queensgate Football Ground, the home of Bridlington Town AFC.

"So, come along show your support for both teams and remember, the RNLI will benefit from your support and will keep the volunteer crew of Bridlington RNLI ready for action 24/7.”