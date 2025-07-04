Ryedale Folk Museum welcomes acclaimed author Sally Coulthard as new patron

Author, columnist and rural life enthusiast Sally Coulthard is all set to become the newest patron of Ryedale Folk Museum this summer.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sally has been a long-time supporter of the open-air museum in North Yorkshire, dedicated to sharing the rural life of the region. Sally brings along a deeply held passion for the countryside and the stories it holds.

Museum Director, Jennifer Smith, is excited about the news: "We couldn’t be more thrilled! Sally’s writing is always so full of warmth and respect for rural life, qualities that we’re always striving to bring to the Museum. We know Sally’s emboldened involvement with our work will be invaluable over the coming years – and we’re delighted to welcome her into this role.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Working from her smallholding in Ryedale, Sally is well-known and respected for her wide range of meticulously researched and evocatively written non-fiction works. Works often explore vernacular life or the natural world - social history, anthropology, archaeology, design and nature writing - with titles including A Short History of the World According to Sheep, The Barn, and A Brief History of the Countryside in 100 Objects. As a regular columnist, Sally’s range of countryside themes frequently have points of overlap with those explored at the museum, particularly the relationship between people and the land, seasons and rhythms of life.

Inside the Victorian cottage at Ryedale Folk Museum

Sally said: "Ryedale Folk Museum is a place very close to my heart. I’m absolutely delighted to become their newest patron. The museum celebrates the stories, skills and heritage that inspire so much of my writing. My books often delve into the traditions of rural life – from artisans to agriculture – the people, plants and creatures who make the countryside tick. There’s a really lovely alignment of my own interests with the values and ethos of Ryedale Folk Museum and I can’t wait to work with the team more closely!”

Jennifer added: “Sally’s passion for historical insight and countryside stories makes her the perfect ambassador for Ryedale Folk Museum. We know that Sally’s support will help raise awareness of the ways we’re constantly working to preserve and share the rural heritage of the region.”

Nestled in the beautiful village of Hutton-le-Hole, Ryedale Folk Museum is an independent charity which showcases its collection across 20 heritage buildings. Set in six acres of the North York Moors National Park, visitors can explore everything from an Iron Age roundhouse to a 1950’s village store. The museum is dog friendly and welcomes picnickers.

For more information about its work, visit www.ryedalefolkmuseum.co.uk.