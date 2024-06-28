Scarborough based retailer, Boyes, launches first Scottish store

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scarborough-based value retailer Boyes launches its first Scottish store in Inverness.

Value retailer Boyes launches its first Scottish store inside the Telford Street, Inverness, Co-op, which concludes a nine-week programme of enhancements and improvements to transform the store.

Boyes history dates back to 1881 when William Boyes opened a small store in Eastborough, Scarborough, selling odd lots and remnants from merchants. Today it operates more than 70 outlets throughout Yorkshire, the North East of England, Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire. Its new store in Inverness marks its first in Scotland.

The new Boyes store has created 10 new retail jobs – with opportunities still available. With a reputation for providing an extensive choice of quality, branded, products for the home and family at bargain prices, Boyes will sell a wide variety of products including clothing; homewares; electrical appliances; stationery, DIY products; soft furnishings; wool and haberdashery, craft and hobby; pet products and seasonal ranges.

Co-op’s 10,500 sq ft Telford Street store – which supports approaching 40 local jobs - has undergone a major makeover to create a fresh new-look, range and layout. It serves up an over-counter range from Inverness-based bakery Harry Gow which offers hot pies and cakes, alongside an extensive focus on fresh and chilled produce; meal ideas and everyday essentials; food-to-go; Fairtrade products, flowers, chilled beers and award-winning wines; ready meals, pizzas and, free-from, vegan and plant-based products.

Chairman of Boyes, Andrew Boyes , said: “As a family business that has been trading in England since 1881 we are pleased and proud to be introducing our brand into Scotland with our new store in Inverness - Our Partner Agreement with Co-op and the major refurbishment of their Inverness store has provided an ideal opportunity for Boyes to start trading in Scotland and show the local people what Boyes means by value and variety!”

Roddy Macleod, Co-op’s Telford Street Store Manager, said: “We are delighted to welcome Boyes into our store, we are confident that this will be a popular addition for local shoppers. Our aim is to operate at the heart of local life and we have worked to develop the range, choice and added services to create a compelling offer to serve our community conveniently.”

The Boyes store opens between 9am-5.30pm Monday – Saturday, and 10am – 5pm on a Sunday. For more information about Boyes, visit www.boyes.co.uk

Telford Street’s Co-op opens between 7am-10pm daily.

Co-op is one of the world’s largest consumer-owned co-operatives. Its history dates back 180 years with its member-owners owning the business and playing an intrinsic part in the governance of the organisation. Co-op members enjoy a wide number of benefits including member-only price savings across everyday essentials, and personalised offers via the Co-op membership App.