Scarborough Camera club is looking for new members!

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scarborough Camera Club normally meets at Newby & Scalby Community Hub from October to March every year.

We welcome photographers of all abilities to the meetings, which consist of presentations, internal competitions, competitions with other local camera groups and practical sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors are most welcome to attend any of our future meetings at Newby & Scalby Community Hub 445b Scalby Road, Scarborough

Castle Aurora

Photographers favourite

The first meeting is Wednesday October 1 and is a welcome evening. Please arrive about 7.15pm for a 7.30pm start of the meeting. More information here https://www.scarboroughcameraclub.co.uk/