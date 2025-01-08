Scarborough garden centre donates coats to charity’s winter appeal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The team at a Scarborough garden centre has donated coats to support a winter campaign initiated by its charity of the year.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Team members at the Yorkshire Garden Centres group which includes Dean’s Garden Centre in Scarborough, donated 54 winter coats to Westminster CofE primary school in Bradford as part of Yorkshire Children’s Charity’s Winter Support Campaign to help families with essential items like warm, waterproof coats, school shoes, bedding, and pyjamas.

“Winter is an incredibly difficult time for the families Yorkshire Children’s Charity supports: for many parents, in an attempt to keep their heads above water, everyday life comes at the cost of skipping meals to feed their children or going without essential utilities. Even then, with the rising cost of living, many are finding that despite their best efforts and sacrifices, this just isn’t enough,” said Annabel Robinson, head of events at the charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liz Holland, safeguarding lead at Westminster school thanked the team at Yorkshire Garden Centres, saying: “The coats will make a world of difference. We have families who have fled wars and families who have been in abusive relationships: it means so much for the children here.”

Yorkshire Garden Centre team members Lily Baker, Ellie Nicholas and Victoria Bentley collect coats for the winter support campaign

The coats were collected by team members at all of the Yorkshire Garden Centre sites in Tong, Tingley, Otley, Bingley, York and Scarborough.

Yorkshire has the third highest rate of child poverty in the UK, with 31% of children living in the region currently living in poverty. Yorkshire Children’s Charity aims to relieve some of the immediate struggles of families living with poverty and disability, while in the long-term, they are working to break the cycle of intergenerational poverty across the region. The Winter Support Campaign is just one of many programmes that run throughout the year.