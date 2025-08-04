Scarborough garden centre’s contribution to charity spinathon success

Team members at a Yorkshire garden centre group with a site in Scarborough held a Yorkshire Day spinathon which raised £1,038 for their charity of the year.

A succession of team members rode 267 miles on static bikes in the checkout areas at Yorkshire Garden Centres’ sites at Tong, Tingley, Otley, Bingley, Pennine and Dean’s York and Scarborough to raise the funds for Martin House Children’s Hospice.

The initiative was organised by Yorkshire Garden Centres’ People and Culture team. Group people and culture manager, Steph Harrison, said: “The mileage represents the total distance from Martin House’s base at Boston Spa near Wetherby to each of our sites. It was a tough challenge, but our customers’ fantastic support and generosity kept the teams going. Our team of 15 riders at Dean’s Garden Centre Scarborough raised an amazing £181.”

Martin House’s partnership manager, Hannah Finan said: “Thank you for your continued support, it really does make the world of difference to the care we can provide. Your donation helps create moments of joy, peace, and connection for babies, children, young people and their families who need it most.”

The spinathon was the latest in a series of fundraising initiatives to help the Yorkshire Garden Centres’ team reach their £30,000 target for the independent charity that cares for babies, children and young people with life-shortening conditions from across West, North and East Yorkshire.

Each Yorkshire Garden Centres site has a charity champion who is committed to raising funds for Martin House and supporting local causes through the business’s Kindness Pot.