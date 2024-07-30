Scarborough Lions 5k project annouced.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Scarborough Lions have announced the results of their 5K project. Individuals and groups submitted requests for money up to £500 that would benefit the local community.12 local groups recieved awards.

The 12 recipients of awards were Springhead School, Scarborough Disabled Swimming Group, Coastline Sight and Hearing, Newby And Scalby Primary school, Cayton Primary School, Northstead Community Pre School, Derwent Valley Bridge Community library, Gallows Close Centre, 49th Eastfield Scout Group, Closer Communities, Lindhead School, and Scarborough Disability Action Group.

Details are on the Scarborough Lions Facebook page about what the awards were used for.

