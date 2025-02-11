Scarborough Salvation Army remembrance service to mark three years of Ukraine war

A remembrance service will be held at Scarborough Salvation Army to mark three years since the start of the war in Ukraine.

The church and charity supports a number of Ukrainian refugees through its Sunflower Project, a café and hub offering practical support with things like learning English, accessing training and navigating healthcare and school systems, as well as a chance to socialise.

They have also donated bicycles to children and hosted Ukrainian language and history lessons to help refugee children keep in touch with their heritage.

The Remembrance event ‘Three Years of War in Ukraine: Time to Remember and Stand Together’ will take place at The Salvation Army in Alma Parade on Sunday, February 23 at 3pm. There will be prayers and lighting of remembrance candles, as well as a theatrical performance by Ukrainian children.

Inna from The Sunflower Project at Scarborough Salvation Army

A spokesperson for The Sunflower Project team said: “On February 24, three years will have passed since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine—a dark and painful chapter in modern world history.

“For millions, life has been shattered, filled with sorrow, uncertainty, and longing for home. The war continues, and many who fled in the early days and months are still unable to return, separated from their families and former lives.

“Since late 2022, The Sunflower Project at Scarborough Salvation Army has been unwavering in its support of Ukrainians in Scarborough and beyond. For the past two years, we have stood side by side with the Ukrainian community, providing practical assistance, emotional and spiritual support, and a sense of belonging. Together, we have created a ‘Home Away from Home’, ensuring that no one faces their struggles alone.

“On this solemn anniversary, we invite you to join us for a Remembrance Service which is a time for reflection, prayer, support, and solidarity with Ukraine. There will be a prayer for peace and Ukraine, lighting of remembrance candles, and the Ukrainian national anthem and unity song performed by the Ukrainian community.

The Sunflower Project at Scarborough Salvation Army

“There will also be a children’s theatrical performance ‘The Power of Word’ by the Ukrainian theatre group “Volya” created as part of The Sunflower cultural project. This is more than just a play, it is the voice of Ukrainian children, their emotions, values, resilience, and hope. They have poured their hearts into this performance, using art to draw attention to those still in need and to support children in Ukraine.”

Major Stephen Noble, who leads Scarborough Salvation Army with his wife Angela, added: “Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with those who are impacted by this war. Our Ukrainian community have achieved wonderful things with the Sunflower Project, and although it cannot take away the pain they are feeling as we mark three years since the start of the war, we are pleased that we have been able to provide somewhere for them to find comfort and hope in a dark time.”

For more information on Scarborough Salvation Army and the Sunflower Project please search for them on Facebook.