Scarborough seadog runs London Marathon
Robinson has run 24 marathons and half marathons for Macmillan Cancer Support, in memory of his five young friends, since his 62nd birthday ten years ago.
He's famous for his red lobster hat, which features the names of his five friends who died of cancer, aged between 27 and 57. However, on this run, he added seagulls to his costume.
Asked why, he said, "The future of our 100% fan-owned club is now in jeopardy because the Council owns our pitch and they cannot commit to it being ready for the 2025/2026 season. The seagulls on my backpack, hat and arms were the stars of the show. A lot of people now know how important our football club is to Scarborough's well-being".
Tony also thanked all the Scarborough residents and five of the cafes in Scarborough for raising £3,500 towards a new Macmillan Support Centre in York, which will benefit patients and families at Scarborough and York Hospitals.
He particularly praised Lindsey Trainor, pictured, and Tracie Marson of The Grind/Explore Indie, a cafe and pop-up shop on St. Thomas Street, who raised over a third of the massive total.