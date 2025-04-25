The voluntary roles make a real difference to the cultural offer of the venue, helping to preserve and enhance the beauty of the site.

Sewerby Hall, Gardens and Zoo is hoping to attract a wide range of volunteer opportunities to the public.

The diverse volunteer roles span across multiple areas including the house, gardens, zoo, customer service, catering and hospitality.

The opportunities are a fantastic way to gain valuable experience, try new things, enrich the community and contribute to East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s much-loved historic site.

For more information on volunteering at Sewerby Hall, Gardens and Zoo, the specific roles available and how to apply, visit: www.sewerbyhall.co.uk/volunteering/

Formal qualifications are not required in the volunteer roles but the venue is wanting to attract people who are enthusiastic, reliable, responsible and interested in contributing to the positive reputation of the site.

Volunteers will be given the opportunity to develop their skills, gaining experience in areas such as history, horticulture, animal care, customer service, hospitality and retail. They will also have the chance to enjoy behind-the-scenes access and take part in special events and activities.

Marie Gascoigne, general manager of Sewerby Hall, Gardens and Zoo said: “Volunteers are at the heart of our community’s heritage.

“By dedicating your time and passion, you help preserve our history for future generations. We invite everyone to join us in this rewarding endeavour and make a lasting impact on Sewerby Hall, Gardens and Zoo.”

