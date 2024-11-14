Stockeld Park launches Yorkshire’s biggest Christmas experience with unique Santa’s Grotto Dome

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The unique Grotto Dome is the largest in the North of England and promises to deliver the UK’s most magical immersive Christmas experience

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire’s number one family favourite attraction, Stockeld Park, is gearing up to launch its most spectacular festive Christmas season ever.

Open from 16th November to 6th of January, Stockeld Park’s Christmas extravaganza promises to offer fun for all the family, set against a breathtaking Yorkshire backdrop. Families will be able to experience a truly magical Christmas at the 2,000-acre stately home, turned family adventure destination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each year, Stockeld Park’s Christmas events attract families from all over the UK, and this season promises to be the biggest and best yet with the official opening of the Grotto Dome experience and brand-new Enchanted Elevator.

Winter Illuminations at Stockeld Park

The Dome, which was soft launched late last year, houses an explorative pathway through to Santa’s grotto, past streets of festive scenes with new interactive features to keep little ones busy and entertained. Children will now be able to spot the mice in the tailor's shop, find the gingerbread man in the Gingerbread kitchen, and have a chat to Rudolph in his stable, before hopping in the brand-new purpose built ‘Enchanted Elevator’ for a jingle ride to Santa in his log cabin.

The fun doesn’t stop after the grotto though as families can take a spin on the ice rink, explore the giant snowflake maze or go on a captivating stroll through the forest to see Stockeld Park’s dazzling winter illuminations. Visitors will also have the chance to get creative at the Christmas craft village, and kickback at the Stockeld theatre for the festive show.

Here’s a glimpse of what activities are in store at Stockeld Park this Christmas:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enchanted Forest – Guests can explore four play areas, a musical garden, animatronics and marshmallow toasting stations.

Winter Illuminations – One of the largest and most creative Christmas light installations in the UK winding through the Enchanted Forest.

The Festive Flying Stocksman – Visitors can see the illuminated trail from the comfort of the new electric train for the first time.

Santa’s Grotto – A one-of-a-kind Santa’s Grotto experience, including a magical brand-new Enchanted Elevator.

Ice-Skating – Glide across a 630m² covered ice rink. With unlimited access throughout the day.

Snowflake Maze – Get lost in Stockeld Park’s giant festive yew tree maze.

Christmas Show – Delight in ‘A Toy’s Story’ at The Stockeld Theatre.

Craft Village – Little ones can write letters to Santa and enjoy holiday crafting.

The Grotto at Stockeld Park

Peter Grant, owner and Chief Fun Officer at Stockeld Park, commented, “Our Christmas celebrations are a truly magical experience for everyone, not just the little ones. We’re truly dedicated to creating something special for all ages, bringing festive fantasies to life.

"Each year, we work to add fresh and exciting elements, so our visitors can enjoy something new with every visit. This year, we've raised the bar with the launch of the Grotto Dome and Enchanted Elevator, adding even more magic to keep the Christmas spirit alive!”

The park is welcoming guest to be the first to kick off the holiday season at Stockeld Park's Christmas opening weekend on 16th and 17th November, whilst Santa and Mrs. Claus make their grand entrance, joined by their cheerful elves, on a unicorn horse-drawn carriage through the Enchanted Forest. Guests will be able to marvel at the majestic Cairngorm Reindeer grazing in Woodsands Paddock from 10:30 AM to 3:30 PM, offering an enchanting photo opportunity. The festivities will continue with a parade at 1:00 PM, featuring sing-alongs and the chance to wave Santa off on his journey through the forest.

Ticket packages start from just £16.50 per person, allowing access to the Winter Illuminations, Enchanted Forest and Snowflake Maze. Further silver and gold packages are available to include the Grotto, theatre and more. Plus, standalone ice-skating tickets starting from just £12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Early booking is highly recommended as Christmas spaces sell out quickly – with limited availability for weekends left already. For more information, families can book via the website: https://stockeldpark.co.uk/plan-your-day/tickets-prices/