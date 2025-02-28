Stone Age Spectacular

Year 3 students at Northstead Primary School recently embarked on an unforgettable journey back to the Stone Age, thanks to an immersive outdoor learning experience provided by experts from 'Prehistoric Experiences'

The event offered students a hands-on opportunity to explore prehistoric life, enhancing their understanding of this pivotal era in human history.

The day commenced with students stepping into a meticulously recreated Stone Age setting, complete with authentic tools, animal skins, and replica shelters. Guided by experts in role, Twig and Scuff, the children engaged in a variety of activities that brought the past to life.

One highlight was the fire-making, where students learned traditional techniques to spark flames using flint and pyrite. This activity not only demonstrated essential survival skills but also instilled a sense of accomplishment as the children, calling to the 'fire brother', witnessed their efforts to ignite a spark into real fire.

Students led the session with their own questions whilst examining prehistoric artefacts, gaining insights into the daily lives of Stone Age people. Handling tools and weapons provided a tangible connection to the past, fostering curiosity and prompting thoughtful discussions about human innovation and adaptation.

The experience also involved re-enactments, demonstrations, an abundance of facts and even live food preparation - Stone Age style! Before leaving the tent the children were able to taste the food, for many this was an opportunity to expand their tastebuds.

Teachers observed that the immersive nature of the workshop captivated the students, making the historical period more accessible and engaging. The hands-on approach complemented classroom lessons, reinforcing knowledge through experiential learning.

Feedback from the students was overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing excitement about the skills they acquired and the stories they heard. The Stone Age Experience not only educated but also inspired a newfound interest in history and the resilience of early humans.

This enriching event exemplifies Northstead Primary School's commitment to providing dynamic educational opportunities that extend beyond traditional classroom settings, fostering a lifelong love of learning in their students.

For more information about similar workshops, visit https://www.prehistoricexperiences.com/