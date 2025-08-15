Swimmers make a splash, raising over £2,500 for York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity

A dedicated team of six swimmers recently made a significant splash at the iconic Great North Swim in Lake Windermere, collectively raising an impressive sum of over £2,500 for York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Comprising of staff members and their families from across York and Bridlington Hospitals, the team's motivation stemmed from a shared desire to directly support staff wellbeing and enhance patient care within their wards and departments.

Among the participants was Rebecca Bradley, Head of Information Governance & Data Protection Officer, who used the Great North Swim as a part of her training for her upcoming Bosphorus Cross-Continental Swim. Rebecca’s exceptional efforts alone contributed an impressive £1,100 to the total.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on the experience, Rebecca highlighted the event's broad appeal: "The Great North Swim is a perfect challenge for everyone, from those just testing the waters with open-water swimming to more experienced swimmers aiming for a personal best. It's incredibly well-organised, in a beautiful part of the country, and truly a fun swim to be involved in. For newcomers, it's an excellent goal to work towards, and for seasoned pros, it offers a fantastic opportunity to push your limits."

Rebecca Bradley raises over £1000 complete the Great North Swim one-mile challenge

The money raised will fund improvements to the hospital environments and services which are above and beyond NHS funding at York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. If you’re interested in taking part in next year’s Great North Swim in support of York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity, you can sign up on the charity website www.yshospitalscharity.org