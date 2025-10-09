Two Ridings Community Foundation marks 25 Years of local impact with a powerful celebration at York Art Gallery

More than 100 people gathered at York Art Gallery on 1st October for an evening filled with heart, hope and inspiration - a celebration of 25 years of Two Ridings Community Foundation standing alongside local people to create lasting change across North and East Yorkshire.

Since 2000, Two Ridings has awarded over £24 million in grants to thousands of small charities and community groups across North & East Yorkshire, the people who are building stronger, kinder and more connected communities from the ground up.

The anniversary event was more than a celebration; it was a tribute to the people who make local change happen. The audience was moved by soulful performances from Emerging Voices, a choir formed by people with lived experience of mental ill health, and Thunk-It Theatre, whose talented young performers brought raw energy and emotion to the stage.

Guests were treated to the first viewing of a brand-new video that tells the story of Two Ridings through the voices of the people it supports - a powerful reminder of the Foundation’s deep local roots and lasting impact. The video is part of Funding the Future, the Foundation’s 25th Anniversary Appeal, launched on the night to raise vital funds for the next generation of local changemakers.

Celia McKeon - Two Ridings Community Foundation - Chief Executive

A special moment came with the unveiling of a community time capsule, filled with keepsakes, stories, and symbols from groups supported by Two Ridings. It will be buried at Alderman Kneeshaw Park in Hull and reopened in 2050, standing as a powerful legacy of community spirit and hope for the future.

Speakers from across the region shared deeply personal reflections. Emma Pears from SELFA Children’s Charity in Skipton and Jamal Choudhury from The Peel Project in Hull spoke about the real challenges and opportunities facing communities today, and how local people are leading the way. Long-time donor Richard Hunt shared a moving story of how a simple act of kindness in his youth inspired a lifelong commitment to giving back.

Two Ridings Chief Executive Celia McKeon closed the evening with a message of hope and momentum.

“This is not just an opportunity to look back. It is also a moment to look around. The energy in the room, the stories shared, and the passion here tonight remind us that strong communities are not a luxury. They are the foundation of human flourishing. And they are built every day by people coming together to create opportunities, tackle problems and build relationships of trust, support and care.”

Thunk-It Theatre

The event was made possible thanks to the generous support of sponsors, including CCLA Investment Management, W1M Wealth and Investment Management, Joseph Turner, McInroy and Wood and Joseph Rowntree Charitable Trust.