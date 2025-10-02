Mariette Glover, a volunteer with Beverley Community Lift, which is seeking drivers for Bridlington Community Lift.

Volunteer drivers are being sought for a new community transport service running in Bridlington.

Bridlington Local Community Lift aims to help local residents without their own transport get to vital medical appointments they might otherwise struggle to attend.

Volunteers with some time to spare are being asked to help by driving their own cars and giving lifts to people in need, so they can reach hospital appointments which they would not otherwise be able to attend.

There is no minimum level of commitment required, and volunteers can choose which lifts they are able to offer. Training will be given and all expenses will be reimbursed.

The scheme will be run by Beverley Community Lift in its pilot year and in order to successfully run, a minimum of 10 volunteer drivers are required.

Councillor Nick Coultish, the council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism, said: “Community transport already plays an important role in helping people get to where they need to go in many areas of the East Riding, and we’re glad this new scheme has been set up in Bridlington.”

“This will complement the already popular Medibus services and I would urge volunteer drivers to come forward because they will make a real difference to the community in Bridlington.”

Bridlington Local Community Lift is being supported by the Bridlington Place Based Programme overseen by the Health and Wellbeing Board and managed by East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

The council helped Beverley Community Lift to apply for funding to help get the scheme up and running. So far, the scheme has been successful with securing funding from the East Riding Public Health team, Bridlington Round Table and the Lords Feoffees.

This service will complement the existing HART and Medibus services.

For more information please call 07815 489682 or email [email protected]