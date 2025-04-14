Volunteers unite for first Sea Life Beach Clean of the year in Scarborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scarborough residents including members of Scarborough and Whitby Green Party gathered on the seafront this weekend for the first SEA LIFE Beach Clean of the year, collecting over 22 kilograms of rubbish in just one morning—and proving that community spirit and conservation go hand in hand.

Early on Saturday morning, a group of enthusiastic volunteers rolled up their sleeves and took to Scarborough’s shoreline with one mission in mind: to protect the coast and its precious marine wildlife. Organised by SEA LIFE Scarborough as part of its ongoing Global Beach Clean initiative, the event brought people together in a collective effort to care for the environment.

Since 2022, SEA LIFE has organised an impressive 41 beach cleans, mobilising 717 volunteers and removing a staggering 907kg of litter from the town’s beaches. Saturday’s clean alone added 22.5kg to that total—waste that will no longer pose a threat to marine life or pollute the coastline.

“Now, I’ll admit—I’m a bit data-led,” joked one participant, “but these numbers really matter. They tell the story of a community taking action and making a real, tangible difference.”

Kieran, James from the Sea Life Centre, Jason Mullen of the Green Party, on North Bay Beach during the beach clean

The clean-up effort was led by James from SEA LIFE Scarborough, whose dedication to environmental work continues to inspire others.

“It’s about more than just picking up litter,” they added. “It’s about creating a culture of care, protecting wildlife, and setting an example for future generations.”

Scarborough attracts around 3.8 million visitors each year, contributing over £561 million to the local economy and supporting more than 5,600 jobs. With tourism playing such a vital role, the cleanliness and health of the town’s beaches are essential—not just for business, but for biodiversity, wellbeing, and local pride.

As one volunteer put it, “Keeping our beaches clean isn’t just a nice-to-have—it’s a must. Whether you’re a local, a tourist, or a crab, everyone benefits.”

Beach Cleaners on North Bay participating in Sea Life Scarborough's Beach Clean

The beach clean closed with a heartfelt thanks to all the volunteers, many of whom gave up their Saturday mornings to take part. Their dedication is a powerful reminder of what’s possible when a community comes together with shared purpose.

More beach cleans are planned throughout the year, and organisers are hopeful that even more locals and visitors will join in to support the cause. Because in Scarborough, conservation isn’t just a campaign—it’s a way of life