Whitby’s YouTube sensations launch campaign to bring M&S Foodhall to the heart of town

Whitby’s much-loved YouTube stars, Simon and Carol Moorhouse, have launched a bold campaign to persuade retail giant Marks & Spencer to transform the soon-to-close Poundland site in Flowergate into a flagship M&S Foodhall.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The couple, known both locally and nationally as 'Simply Whitby TV' are famed for their hugely popular channel showcasing Whitby’s very best places to eat, stay, and visit, are determined to fight back against the decline of the town’s high street. With their trademark passion and relentless energy, they are calling on residents, visitors, and fans alike to join them in reshaping the future of Whitby’s retail scene.

“Whitby deserves more than empty shops,” said Simon Moorhouse. “An M&S Foodhall would not only breathe life back into this space, but it would also attract inward investment, raise house values, and create vital local jobs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carol added: “Our town has a proud identity. We’ve seen the impact closures have had on communities elsewhere. We want Whitby to thrive—and this is a once-in-a-generation opportunity.”

YouTube Sensations Simon and Carol Moorhouse - known as 'Simply Whitby TV'

The campaign is already making waves. In less than 24 hours, the couple’s Facebook online poll has drew an overwhelming response from Whitby residents, with hundreds backing the call and 94% saying they want Marks & Spencers to come to the town. Their efforts have reached the corridors of power at M&S itself, with early communication already received from the Marks & Spencers leadership team who have asked the Estates team to look into the opportunity.

Far from stopping at online support, Simon and Carol are planning a series of public events, rallies, and even surprise flash mobs to keep momentum high and ensure that Whitby’s voice cannot be ignored.

The Moorhouses, who relentlessly champion Whitby as a world-class destination, see this as more than a retail campaign—it’s a rallying cry for the future of the town.

Anyone who wants to support their campaign should go to their Simply Whitby TV Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/thestoreroomswhitby