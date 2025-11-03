York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity’s first golf day raises over £10,000 for hospital breast unit

Pictured at York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity is L-R: Jim Inman, Andy Charlton, Peter Charlton and John Harrison

Eighty golfers from across the area teed off for a sell-out charity golf day supporting York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity.

Held on Thursday, October 2 at the stunning Sandburn Hall near York, the event was hailed a huge success by the Charity, with local businesses and community supporters uniting to make a real difference.

Proceeds from the day will go towards refurbishing breast unit waiting area in the Magnolia Centre at York Hospital, creating a supportive, more soothing space for patients and their loved ones.

The event saw golfers compete in a Stableford four-ball better-ball competition, which included popular features like nearest-to-the-pin challenges, and a prize-packed raffle.

York & Scarborough Hospitals Charitythanked their headline sponsor, Overbury, and event sponsor, Greencore, along with all the tee sponsors and teams, who swung into action for the worthy cause.

Jo Quinn, Business Development Manager at Overbury, explained: ‘’Overbury was delighted to be part of York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity’s first ever golf day.”

She added: “It was a fantastic event and a great success. We were truly honoured to support such a worthy cause and to share a fun, memorable day with everyone involved.’’

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in the UK. More than 13,000 patients spend time in the breast unit waiting area at York Hospital each year.

Waiting in the unit can be an incredibly anxious time for patients, so the new look area will provide an environment that helps to distract patients, reduce anxiety and improve mental wellbeing.

Ellie O’Neil, Breast Cancer Nurse Specialist Service Manager from York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, explained how funds from the event will positively impact the patient experience.

She explained: “A referral to the breast unit can be incredibly daunting. We offer a one stop clinic at York Hospital, which means patients can spend between five and six hours in and out of our waiting area, often consumed by anxiety.

“Our goal with this refurbishment is to transform that space into a location that supports their wellbeing, and create a soothing environment with calming distractions, where the silence doesn't amplify their fears, and where the surroundings reflect the exceptional, passionate care our colleagues provide.”

After the huge success of the golf day, the charity is delighted to be offering this as an annual event. To express an interest for the golf day, please register by clicking here: https://www.yshospitalscharity.org/golf