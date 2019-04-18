Crunch weekend for Evo-Stik Premier Division promotion contenders

The title race in the Evo-Stik Premier Division looks set to go down to the wire as the top teams head into Easter double-headers.

Farsley are three points clear at the top, with a home game against 10th-placed Hyde United on Saturday followed by a trip to Whitby Town on Easter Monday.

Second-placed South Shields head to struggling Stafford Rangers on Saturday and two days later play host to Boro.

Warrington Town, who have defeated Whitby and Scarborough in recent weeks, are just a point adrift of Shields and lie in third spot, they head to lowly Stalybridge on Saturday and then entertain ninth-placed Witton Albion on the Bank Holiday Monday.

The top three have already secured at least a place in the play-offs, and fourth-placed Nantwich could also wrap up their play-off berth with wins at Lancaster City and at home to Stafford on Saturday and Monday respectively.

Gainsborough Trinity can put one foot in the play-offs with a home win against Hednesford on Good Friday, 3pm kick-off.

A win would see Trinity pull five points clear of nearest rivals Buxton, and nine ahead of Boro, but if Gainsborough slip to defeat or are held to draw it will breath fresh life into the battle for fifth place.

Buxton are at home to basement Workington, who are all-but relegated, on Saturday so will be hopeful of keeping the pressure on Trinity, while Boro are at home to Grantham Town.

On Monday Gainsborough head to Grantham Town and Buxton head to Matlock, while Boro travel to title-chasing South Shields.

With Workington effectively down, there is only one relegation spot, and at the moment there are several sides locked in the battle to beat the drop.

Second-from-bottom Bamber Bridge entertain Matlock on Saturday and travel to fellow strugglers Marine in a crunch clash on Monday.

Bridge head into the weekend only two points behind Mickleover with a game in hand on them, so the latter will be under pressure to win their Easter Monday game at home to Basford United.

Marine head to eighth-placed Basford on Saturday and could easily be dragged into the relegation dogfight, as could Stafford and Grantham.