Five students from Scarborough TEC have staged their end of year show 'Fables & Fantasies'.

Martyn Barker, Daisy May Pennock, Daryl Young, Chloe Frampton and Alannah Low from the BA Historical & Performance Costume for Stage & Screen course created a series of costumes inspired by a variety of folklore, tales and life journeys. An exhibition of the costumes runs until Friday, followed by a pop-up exhibition at Scarborough Library.

Scarborough TEC students on stage for their end of year show.

