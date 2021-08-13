Lady Lumley's School in Pickering celebrated students' "fantastic" A-Level results on Tuesday.

Top grades for A-level results in England, Wales and Northern Ireland have reached a record high - with 44.8 per cent getting A* or A grades.

In a statement, the Pickering school said: "Our students have worked extraordinarily hard; in particular, adapting well to remote learning with great resilience and independence, and coping with the uncertainty brought about by the pandemic.

"Students should be proud of the hard work and commitment they have demonstrated during these incredibly challenging circumstances and they have achieved fantastic results and we are delighted for all of them."

Lady Lumley students celebrated as they collected their A-Level results on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Lady Lumley's School)

Exams were again cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and teacher-assessed coursework was used instead.

Four students at Lady Lumley's were awarded three A* grades:

• Toby Dale will study medicine at Durham University

• Isaac Finch will apply through UCAS for 2022 entry

• William Lloyd will enrol at Durham University to study Natural Sciences

• Oliver Newby will read Computer Science at St. Andrews

Other students went on to secure apprenticeships at Heineken and in lighting and sound engineering and nursery nursing.

The school continued: "It is never easy saying farewell to our Year 13 students and this group of students have been a particularly special group to work with and support, given the very challenging nature of the post-16 education they have experienced.

"Irrespective of what they have had to endure, these students have demonstrated a genuinely stoic approach and real positivity under such challenging circumstances.