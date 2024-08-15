A-levels: Fyling Hall School, Robin Hood's Bay, celebrates 'remarkable' results

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fyling Hall School is delighted to announce the remarkable achievements of its A-level students.

A-level results highlights:

• 43% of papers graded A*

• 57% of papers graded A*–A

Fyling Hall School A-level students, from left: Toby, Aimee and Tomas.

• 79% of papers graded A*–C

• 100% pass rate

Students have demonstrated outstanding academic success, achieving top grades across a wide range of subjects, reflecting the hard work and dedication of both the students and staff.

Headmaster Steven Allen said: “We are incredibly proud of our students and their accomplishments.

"Their determination and perseverance have truly paid off.

"We believe that education in a supportive and nurturing environment fosters both academic success and the growth of confident young adults ready to take on the world.”

Head of Sixth Form Chris Thomas was “immensely proud” of the 2024 cohort.

"These results have opened doors to the world’s leading universities and career pathways,” he said.

"I commend our students for their academic dedication and the outstanding efforts of their expert teachers in guiding them to this significant milestone.”

Among the school’s top achievers, Tomas R stands out with 4 A*s in Chemistry, Further Mathematics, Mathematics and Physics, securing his place at

Pembroke College, Cambridge University, to study Chemical Engineering & Biotechnology.

Mr Allen said: “I still remember the day Tomas joined our Reception Class, and to see him leave after 14 years to attend Cambridge is something we are incredibly proud of.

"It is remarkable that after his exceptional success at GCSE earning 12 grade 9s he also completed his A-Levels without dropping a grade.

"These results are a testament to the dedication Tomas and his teachers have shown from the beginning of his education.”