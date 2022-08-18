Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement from Executive Head Teacher Jamie Henshaw and Head of School Susan Boyd this morning said: “After a tumultuous few years, we are pleased to say that, yet again, our students at Whitby Sixth Form have made us very proud.

"We have continued with our improvements with this year’s results being better than 2019, which was the last year of formal A-level exams.

"We have students going off to universities all over the UK and studying a diverse range of subjects which include History at Durham, Korean and Japanese Studies at Sheffield and Psychology at York.

Top: Elliott Nixon and Alex Roper; bottom: Anya Swales and Regan Poole.

"We also have several students joining local and global organisations on apprenticeship programmes such as joining RAF Fylingdales and Anglo American.

“We are incredibly proud of all of our students for the hard work and effort that they have shown during the last two years, we wish them all well on the next steps in their journey, we are sure that they will have not only the academic skills but also the wider experiences to be prepared for life beyond sixth form.

At Whitby Sixth Form we pride ourselves on our success at getting our students into highly competitive courses and our work with other partners and organisations is important to us.

As GCSE results day approaches on Thursday August 25, students collecting results can talk to the college to find out more.

From left: Robin Hugill, Hannah Wharrick, Daisy Stokoe and Mollie Burnett.

Connor Lorains and Ellie Morgan.

Will Cockerill, David Willison, Kealan Brion.