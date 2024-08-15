Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The long wait was finally over for students at Whitby Sixth Form as they went in to collect their A-level results this morning (Aug 15).

Head of Sixth Form, Susan Boyd, said: “As always we are thrilled that hard work pays off and many Whitby students will now be able to go off and achieve their ambitions after their time with us.

"We have students going all over the country to study a wide variety of subjects including French and History at Nottingham, maths and computer science at York, and another taking Film Studies and Literature at Manchester University.

“A student who will follow her ambition to study Physiotherapy at York St John, there is a student who will take Geography at Northumbria – and a female student off to study motor sports engineering at the University of Central Lancashire.

“Many students will also be off to take up local jobs and apprenticeships.”