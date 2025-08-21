Building strong foundations for the future: Fyling Hall celebrates GCSE Success

Smiles spread across the faces of the students as they check their results

Fyling Hall School is celebrating the achievements of its GCSE Class of 2025, whose hard work, resilience, and determination has paid off with a strong set of results.

This year, 90% of students achieved 5 or more GCSE's including English and Maths, placing them above national average of 65% and demonstrating the school’s commitment to supporting every student’s individual journey.

Headmaster Steven Allen praised the students not just for their grades, but for the spirit they have shown along the way: “Today is about recognising the resilience and character of our students. GCSEs are not the end of the journey — they are the springboard to exciting next steps, whether that’s A-Levels, apprenticeships, or other opportunities.

“We are immensely proud of what they have achieved, particularly in light of national changes to grade boundaries, which have been adjusted closer to pre-pandemic standards."

The Class of 2025 will now go on to pursue a wide range of opportunities, both within Fyling Hall’s Sixth Form and beyond.