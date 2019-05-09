Children's playgroup closes its doors for the last time after 37 years

A children's playgroup that has "set children up on a long life journey of happy learning" has closed its doors for the last time after 47 years.

Potter Hill Playgroup in Pickering was established in 1982 and since then it has provided Early Years Foundation stage learning for children aged 2-5.

It was formerly held in the Methodist Church Hall and in recent months at the Memorial Hall.

Committee member Andrew Hugill said: "Sadly due to many changes over the years, Potter Hill Playgroup has seen a decline in the need for this kind of service. So after exploring many options for the playgroup's future the difficult decision was made to close its doors.

"Martha Callaghan, Playgroup Chair, and the committee would like to say a big ‘Thank you’ for all the support over the years and especially local businesses, Co-op, The Sun Inn pub, Ryedale Lions and many more for the generous donations the playgroup received.

"'Thank you’ goes to the staff for their commitment shown and for making Playgroup the fun, exciting and warm environment that it was and we wish them well.

"We would also like to wish all the children who we have had the pleasure to teach, a very happy future and thank them for all the fun and laughter they brought into playgroup."