CU Scarborough courses highly rated in Guardian University Guide

The Coventry University Group, of which CU Scarborough is a part, has been placed in the top 15 of the Guardian University Guide for the fifth year in a row.

The guide ranks courses based on student satisfaction, the quality of teaching and the career prospects for graduates once they have completed the course.

Adult Nursing, which is delivered CU Scarborough, was placed fourth in subject tables of the Guardian University Guide 2020.

Overall the university received scores of 89 per cent student satisfaction on the quality of teaching, 87 per cent students’ satisfaction on their courses and 81 per cent of students in employment six months after graduating, based on ratings given in last year’s National Student Survey (NSS).

Coventry University’s result was influenced by every part of the Group, including CU Scarborough students.

Kay Fraser, Associate Pro-Vice Chancellor at CU Scarborough said: “Having our nursing course rated so highly in the Guardian University Guide is wonderful to see.

“It’s especially pleasing as the guide takes into account student satisfaction, quality of teaching and employability – key things we focus on at CU Scarborough.”

Coventry University’s Vice-Chancellor Professor John Latham said: “Seeing more of our courses placed in the top five rankings is something we are all very proud of.

“Together with high student satisfaction scores, we are pleased to see our investment in teaching and facilities being reflected in such a positive way.

“Students, prospective students and parents can be assured that our relentless focus on teaching excellence by our highly dedicated staff is at the heart of what we do, how we operate and what makes the Coventry University group stand out.”

The results build on previous league table successes for Coventry University, with highlights including a gold rating in the government’s Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF), which measures teaching quality across UK higher education institutions.