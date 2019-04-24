CU Scarborough rated 'Good' in recent Ofsted report

CU Scarborough has been rated as ‘Good’ following a recent Ofsted inspection.

In the report, published this week, the higher education institute has been rated as ‘Good’ in their delivery of apprenticeships and provision of Access courses for adult learners.

It was one of the first institutes in the country to have its apprenticeship provision inspected by Ofsted.

Inspectors found CU Scarborough, part of the Coventry University group, did several things to make sure its apprentices received high-quality teaching on campus.

Inspectors highlighted the ‘state-of-the art’ facilities that nursing apprentices use at CU Scarborough to enhance their understanding – which meant their final work was of a ‘particularly high standard’.

The report found personal tutors challenge their apprentices to ‘aim high’, resulting in the majority of students being on track to receive high grades.

Further praise was given to the quality of the teachers on the courses, who were found to have ‘considerable subject knowledge and expertise’ and consistently gave interesting lessons which kept apprentices engaged.

Gemma Nicholson, a healthcare assistant at Scarborough General Hospital, comes to CU Scarborough once a week as part of her nursing apprenticeship course, said: “I really enjoy my job working at the hospital as a healthcare assistant - it’s given me some great opportunities.

“But it’s also made me want to progress further in my career and actually pick back up on what I originally set out to do, which is to work towards a full nursing qualification.

“So I decided to enrol on the apprenticeship course at CU Scarborough which was a great decision. I love it here – my teachers are so supportive and the facilities are fantastic.”

Ofsted’s inspectors also highlighted CU Scarborough’s access to higher education courses, saying the vast majority of students on these courses move on to ‘a range of positive destinations’ once they have finished.

Inspectors found there was a high level of mutual respect between students on access courses and their teachers, and that feedback given by teachers was ‘detailed, precise and helpful.’

Kay Fraser, Interim Associate Pro-Vice Chancellor at CU Scarborough, felt Ofsted’s inspection was proof of how well the campus focuses on its students’ careers.

She said: “I’m so pleased Ofsted have recognised how well we cater for apprentices and students on access courses here at CU Scarborough.

“We are one of the first higher education facilities in the country to be inspected on apprenticeship courses, and I think we’ve set the bar high. And it was wonderful to see inspectors talking so positively about our Access courses and how well our students do as a result of them.

“Our aim at CU Scarborough is to give our students, whether they are apprentices, adult learners or younger students, great career prospects once they’ve graduated. This Ofsted report strongly reinforces that and we’re absolutely thrilled.”

In it's report Ofsted states that the provider can improve further on:

Improving learners’ attendance and punctuality by taking effective action when they are absent or late to their lessons.

Provide adult learners on access to higher education courses with a secure and well-developed understanding of how British values relate to them personally and the communities in which they live.

Managers should improve the quality of teaching, learning and assessment in a small minority of lessons by ensuring that teachers routinely use information regarding learners’ and apprentices starting points to set demanding individual targets and plan challenging learning activities that enable all to achieve their full potential.