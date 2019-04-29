CU Scarborough receives ‘Good’ Ofsted report

CU Scarborough’s goal of providing high-quality, career-focused education for students of all backgrounds has been endorsed by an Ofsted report published this week.

The campus, part of the Coventry University group, was rated as ‘Good’ by the education body in their delivery of apprenticeships and provision of Access courses for adult learners.

It was one of the first institutes in the country to have its apprenticeship provision inspected by Ofsted.

Inspectors found CU Scarborough did several things to make sure its apprentices received high-quality teaching on campus.

Inspectors highlighted the ‘state-of-the art’ facilities that nursing apprentices use at CU Scarborough to enhance their understanding – which meant their final work was of a ‘particularly high standard’.

The report found personal tutors challenge their apprentices to ‘aim high’, resulting in the majority of students being on track to receive high grades.

Further praise was given to the quality of the teachers on the courses, who were found to have ‘considerable subject knowledge and expertise’ and consistently gave interesting lessons which kept apprentices engaged.

Ofsted’s inspectors also highlighted CU Scarborough’s access to higher education courses, saying the vast majority of students on these courses move on to ‘a range of positive destinations’ once they have finished.

Kay Fraser, Interim Associate Pro-Vice Chancellor at CU Scarborough, felt Ofsted’s inspection was proof of how well the campus focuses on its students’ careers.

She said: “I’m so pleased Ofsted have recognised how well we cater for apprentices and students on access courses here at CU Scarborough.”

Gemma Nicholson, a healthcare assistant at Scarborough General Hospital, comes to CU Scarborough once a week as part of her nursing apprenticeship course.

She said: “I really enjoy my job working at the hospital as a healthcare assistant – it’s given me some great opportunities.

“But it’s also made me want to progress further in my career and actually pick back up on what I originally set out to do, which is to work towards a full nursing qualification.

“So I decided to enrol on the apprenticeship course at CU Scarborough which was a great decision. I love it here – my teachers are so supportive and the facilities are fantastic.”