CU Scarborough staff will deliver workshops to school pupils to show links between STEM and sport and “inspire the next generation of scientists, engineers and sports professionals”
The workshops will be delivered by staff from CU Scarborough and will focus on the links between sport and STEM subjects.
Shane Thurlow, Associate Head of School for Sport at CU Scarborough, said: “By connecting STEM with the world of sport we’re making science more tangible and relevant to students.
“We want to inspire the next generation of scientists, engineers and sports professionals while strengthening relationships between schools and higher education.”
Primary, secondary and sixth-form pupils will be part of the initiative, called STEM2Sport, which will include hands-on experiments using professional-grade movement trackers and GPS technology to measure physical activity and apply energy concepts to sports performance.
Teachers will also receive sessions on how to incorporate STEM2Sport concepts into their lessons.
The initiative will culminate in a digital conference where students will present their projects and celebrate their achievements.
Schools which have completed the STEM2Sport projects can then apply for up to £3,000 in additional funding through the Royal Society Partnership Grant Scheme, to support them purchasing additional equipment to help continue their project.
Matt Butterworth, CU Scarborough’s Academic Director, said: “We are really looking forward to delivering a programme funded by the Royal Society which will have far-reaching impact for schools and young people in Scarborough and the surrounding area.”
STEM2Sport is funded by a Partnership Seed Grant from the Royal Society.
More information can be found on the CU Scarborough website.
