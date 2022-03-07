East Yorkshire ward councillors welcome full fibre broadband investment for village primary schools

Councillor Jonathan Owen.

Beeford, Burton Agnes, Hutton Cranswick, Nafferton, North Frodingham, Skipsea and Wold Newton are all included in the project to deliver gigabit-capable full fibre broadband.

Councillor Evison said, “The East Riding is a wonderful place to live but in this day and age we need broadband to be able to conduct many of our daily tasks and it is essential to have good broadband speeds, especially if we want to give our children the best start we can.

“We have campaigned for many years to achieve good a broadband service and it is wonderful to see that ERYC is working to see that happen.”

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Owen added; “We are delighted that government funding from their Local Full Fibre Networks and Rural Gigabit Connectivity programmes has been directed at boosting the connectivity of some of our rural schools and particularly those in our ward.

“It will allow both pupils and staff access to cutting edge technological capabilities and bring them literally ‘up to speed’ with the best connectivity.”